WATCH LIVE: Aerial view of San Antonio protests
This is the eighth day in a row protesters have marched downtown
SAN ANTONIO – A large group of protesters has gathered in downtown San Antonio for the eighth day in a row for racial inequality and the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Sky12 is following the protesters as they make their way through downtown, Saturday, June 6. Tune in live in the video player above.
City leaders said they are pleased with the peaceful protests that have been held over the last few days in the Alamo City and have lifted the temporary curfew over the downtown business district.
We’ll bring more updates as they become available.
