WATCH LIVE: Aerial view of San Antonio protests

SAN ANTONIO – A large group of protesters has gathered in downtown San Antonio for the eighth day in a row for racial inequality and the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Sky12 is following the protesters as they make their way through downtown, Saturday, June 6. Tune in live in the video player above.

City leaders said they are pleased with the peaceful protests that have been held over the last few days in the Alamo City and have lifted the temporary curfew over the downtown business district.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED LINKS:

WATCH LIVE: Day 8 of George Floyd protests in San Antonio

People are protesting in small Texas towns, too

Former players accuse Texas State basketball coach Danny Kaspar of racist remarks and incidents

Mayor Ron Nirenberg delivers impassioned speech to protesters