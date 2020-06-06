WATCH LIVE: Day 8 of George Floyd protests in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Protesters gathered at Public Safety Headquarters on Saturday for the eighth day of protests in San Antonio over racial inequality and the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The past two days have been mostly peaceful, with only two arrests reported by police Wednesday and none Thursday or Friday. There have also been no reports of vandalism.

On Saturday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg signed a declaration that rescinded the temporary curfew put in place for the downtown business district.

RELATED: San Antonio lifts curfew for downtown business district following peaceful protests

City Manager Erik Walsh and the San Antonio Police Department recommended the curfew be lifted following several days of peaceful protests in the Alamo City.

The curfew was originally set for 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly until Sunday, June 7.

WATCH: San Antonio councilman delivers message to protesters

Related Stories:

WATCH: Day 7 of George Floyd protests in San Antonio

People are protesting in small Texas towns, too

Former players accuse Texas State basketball coach Danny Kaspar of racist remarks and incidents

Mayor Ron Nirenberg delivers impassioned speech to protesters