Temporary curfew lifted for downtown business district

SAN ANTONIO – The temporary curfew in place for the downtown business district has been lifted, according to City of San Antonio officials.

City Manager Erik Walsh and the San Antonio Police Department recommended the curfew be lifted following several days of peaceful protests in the Alamo City. Mayor Ron Nirenberg signed a declaration that rescinded the curfew Saturday afternoon, officials said.

“The dialogue between the City, organizers, and demonstrators is a welcome development that is emblematic of the San Antonio way, and I am encouraged that we are able to end the curfew sooner than planned,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg, in a statement.

The curfew was originally set for 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly until Sunday, June 7.

“The event organizers met with me on several occasions in the past week. We agreed to work together to ensure the safety of demonstrators, police officers, civilians and their property,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, in a statement. “The San Antonio Police Department remains committed to protecting the First Amendment rights of all who peacefully protest while also ensuring the safety of people and protection of property. I hope this will be a strong foundation for an ongoing conversation about the relationship law enforcement agencies have with our community.”

Those that take part in protests are still encouraged to practice social distancing and wear facial coverings when possible.

If you see someone engaging in criminal activities during the protests, you’re urged to report it to officers on scene.

