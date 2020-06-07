San Antonio medical, nursing students hold ‘White Coats for Black Lives’ protest

SAN ANTONIO – Medical and nursing students from the University of the Incarnate Word and UT Health San Antonio will join together for a “White Coats for Black Lives” protest Sunday.

The students will gather at 4 p.m. at the athletic fields at UT Health San Antonio.

A participant tells KSAT they are expecting several hundred protesters and said there will be speakers from both schools of medicine as well as the school of nursing.

The protest is student-led and participants said the administration was not involved in the planning or organization of the event.

There have been “White Coats for Black Lives” protests at hospitals across the country in recent days.