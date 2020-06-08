97ºF

IKEA Live Oak reopens in-store shopping

Store will hold special hours for seniors and at-risk customers

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: IKEA, San Antonio, Live Oak, Texas
SAN ANTONIO – The IKEA store in Live Oak is welcoming customers back into the store, officials announced Monday.

The announcement was posted on the store’s website. Seniors and at-risk customers are invited to shop on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

While the store is reopened for customers, the IKEA Restaurant and play area will remain closed as an added safety measure against COVID-19. The IKEA Bistro and Swedish Food Market, however, will be open for food purchases.

Employees will be provided with personal protective equipment, like hand sanitizers and masks.

The store had been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more details on the store’s new guidelines, visit the website.

