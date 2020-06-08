Tower of the Americas, other San Antonio buildings will be lit to honor George Floyd

SAN ANTONIO – Several San Antonio buildings will be lit crimson and gold Monday night in honor of George Floyd.

The top level of the Tower of the Americas, the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, the Frost Bank Tower, the marquee on the Alamodome and the Consolidated Rental Car facility at the San Antonio International Airport will be lit in those colors, which represent Floyd’s alma mater, Jack Yates High School in Houston.

“We are happy to be part of this effort organized by the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the African American Mayors Association,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Floyd, 46, died after a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes exactly two weeks ago.

Floyd’s death has sparked nationwide protests demanding justice and reform. Many officers took a less aggressive stance over the weekend when demonstrations were overwhelmingly peaceful.

Floyd will be buried Tuesday at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery.