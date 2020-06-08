79ºF

Texas

Live coverage: Celebrities, leaders join thousands in Houston for George Floyd memorial

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Protesters march in honor of George Floyd on June 2, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Members of George Floyd's family participated in a march that went from Discovery Green to City Hall with support from the local chapter of Black Lives Matter. George Floyd, a former resident of Houston's Third Ward, died after being held down by Derek Chauvin, a former member of the Minneapolis Police Department who has since been fired and charged with third degree murder. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – 7 a.m. -- Houston is preparing for hundreds of mourners with a six-hour viewing of George Floyd’s casket on Monday.

The viewing, which is open to the public, will be held at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Floyd’s hometown.

It is slated to begin at noon and will be attended by Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Attorney Benjamin Crump, Slim Thug, Leela James, Paul Wall, Floyd Mayweather, Congressman Al Green, Bishop James Dixon, and more. Additional guests are being confirmed by the family.

Former Vice President and the presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plans to travel to Houston to meet with Floyd’s family and will provide a video message for his funeral service.

The viewing will not be ticketed, but guests must wear a mask and gloves to enter the memorial to comply with coronavirus guidelines. Fifteen guests will be allowed inside at a time and they cannot stay longer than 10 minutes after viewing the casket.

It is the final public memorial before Floyd will be buried Tuesday at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery. Previous ceremonies have taken place at Minneapolis and Raeford, North Carolina.

Floyd’s death has sparked nationwide protests demanding justice and reform. Many officers took a less aggressive stance over the weekend when demonstrations were overwhelmingly peaceful.

Floyd, 46, died after a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes exactly two weeks ago. The findings of an autopsy supported by his family revealed he died from asphyxiation due to neck and back compression.

As a result, a majority of the Minneapolis City Council vowed to dismantle its 800-member police department.

