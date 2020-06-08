Photos: People around the world protest racial injustice, police brutality following George Floyd’s death

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Photos from around the world show the protest against racial injustice and police brutality has no borders.

Two weeks after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, people across the world continued to march for justice, not just in solidarity with U.S. protesters, but against inequalities in their own nations.

“Same story, different soil,” read one banner in Australia, according to the Associated Press. Over the weekend, people there protested against the mistreatment of Aboriginal people.

Protests also grew in Tokyo; Paris; London; Berlin; Frankfurt, Germany; Gothenburg, Sweden and other major cities.

Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee on his neck for nearly 9 minutes, sparking two weeks of nationwide unrest. Protests have sometimes ended with clashes with police, but demonstrations over the weekend stayed mainly peaceful.

View photos of worldwide protests below:

Hundreds of demonstrators gather on the Champs de Mars as the Eiffel Tower is seen in the background during a demonstration in Paris, France, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, U.S.A., after being restrained by police officers on May 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Police clash with protesters during a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Westminster, London, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in response to the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US. Just like the coronavirus, racism has no borders. Across the world, disgruntled people, representing a broad spectrum of society, marched this weekend as one to protest against racial injustices at home and abroad. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

Protesters gather around Winston Churchill statue in Parliament Square during the Black Lives Matter protest rally in London, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in response to the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

An aerial grab taken from video of protestors taking part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally outside the US embassy, in London, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in response to the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US. (UK Pool via AP)

A man raises his fist as people gather in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US. A US police officer has been charged with the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Protesters march through the streets of Manhattan, New York, Sunday, June 7, 2020. New York City lifted the curfew spurred by protests against police brutality ahead of schedule Sunday after a peaceful night, free of the clashes or ransacking of stores that rocked the city days earlier. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Protestors gather at Town Hall in Sydney, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to support the cause of U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd. Just like the coronavirus, racism has no borders. Across the world, disgruntled people, representing a broad spectrum of society, marched this weekend as one to protest against racial injustices at home and abroad. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

An Aboriginal man performs a smoking ceremony as protesters gather in Sydney, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to support the movement of U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

People gather to protest during a solidarity rally for the death of George Floyd Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Tokyo. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Just like the coronavirus, racism has no borders. Across the world, disgruntled people, representing a broad spectrum of society, marched this weekend as one to protest against racial injustices at home and abroad. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Hundreds of people attend a rally in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, June 6, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Thousands of people demonstrate in Cologne, Germany, Saturday June 6, 2020, to protest against racism and the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA. His death has led to Black Lives Matter protests in many countries and across the US. A US police officer has been charged with the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Anti-racism demonstrators take a knee near Toronto Police Headquarters during a march on Saturday, June 6, 2020, protesting the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by police in Minneapolis. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

People gather calling for justice for George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by police in Minneapolis, USA, in Rome's People's Square, Sunday, June 7, 2020. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP)

People gather in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June 7, 2020, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)