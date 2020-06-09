Artist discusses inspiration behind recent new anti-racism mural near downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – While some are choosing to protest for the Black Lives Matter movement in the streets, one man is painting his anti-racism message downtown for San Antonians to see: “Enough is enough.”

Colten Valentine is the same artist behind other popular works in the Alamo City, such as the Cardi B mural that was updated with a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Valentine has placed a timely message in his latest mural on the same wall as the Cardi B mural near San Pedro Avenue and Cypress Street.

