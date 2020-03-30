Cardi B responds to SA artist’s updated mural with ‘Coronavirus!!!’ message
Cardi B is calling one San Antonio muralist’s work “amazing."
The rapper took to Instagram Sunday to shout out local artist Colton Valentine’s work, which was updated to reflect the state of the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Valentine added a facemask and the words “CORONAVIRUS!!! S*** IS REAL!!!” to his Cardi B mural on a building near the corner of San Pedro Avenue and Cypress Street.
#cardib #cardibfanart #fanart #hypebeastart #worldstar #saycheese #facemask #n95 #stayhome #texas #cali #nyc #staysafe #quarantinelife #quarantinememes #coronavirus #covid19 #coronavirusmemes #facemaskselfie
Cardi B said the now-famous phrase in an Instagram video she shared on March 10, when she mentioned that she was “scared” and “stocking up on food.”
Now, that video has received more than 52 million views on Instagram.
On Sunday, she posted a photo of the mural on her Instagram story and said “Wow this is amazing... I appreciate the love. This makes me sooo happy.”
Valentine responded with “Y’all are amazing! @iamcardib really shared this mural on her page and it’s all thanks to you.”
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
