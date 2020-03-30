Cardi B responds to SA artist’s updated mural with ‘Coronavirus!!!’ message

Cardi B is calling one San Antonio muralist’s work “amazing."

The rapper took to Instagram Sunday to shout out local artist Colton Valentine’s work, which was updated to reflect the state of the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Valentine added a facemask and the words “CORONAVIRUS!!! S*** IS REAL!!!” to his Cardi B mural on a building near the corner of San Pedro Avenue and Cypress Street.

Cardi B said the now-famous phrase in an Instagram video she shared on March 10, when she mentioned that she was “scared” and “stocking up on food.”

Now, that video has received more than 52 million views on Instagram.

On Sunday, she posted a photo of the mural on her Instagram story and said “Wow this is amazing... I appreciate the love. This makes me sooo happy.”

Valentine responded with “Y’all are amazing! @iamcardib really shared this mural on her page and it’s all thanks to you.”

