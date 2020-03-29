H-E-B says it will donate 500,000 meals to food banks in San Antonio, across Texas

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B will deliver 24 truckloads of food to 13 Texas food banks across the state, including the San Antonio Food Bank, this week due to increased demands during the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Antonio-based grocery giant said the donation will provide Texans with 500,000 meals. The 13 food banks are affiliated with Feeding Texas, H-E-B said in a news release on Sunday.

“With this gift, H-E-B is working in tandem with Texas food banks to provide relief to some of our most vulnerable neighbors: children, seniors and low-income families,” the release states. “With schools closed, events canceled, and work hours curtailed, food banks have started to see a rise in demand for resources.”

H-E-B will deliver items to the San Antonio Food Bank Monday morning.

The grocer said it has previously donated more than $3 million to Texas nonprofits amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in an influx of shoppers.

Store officials said Saturday that despite the surge in demand for food and household items, workers are working each day to restock shelves to ensure Texans have what they need.

Read more about H-E-B’s response to the coronavirus:

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: