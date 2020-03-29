Schertz firefighters donate H-E-B gift cards to residents, funds to local restaurants amid COVID-19 pandemic

SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Professional Firefighters Association is lending a helping hand to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a recent Facebook post, members of the association voted unanimously to release funds to the public to assist in relief efforts.

Three SPFA members went to an H-E-B store in Schertz on Wednesday and handed out $1,000 worth of gift cards to customers standing in line outside of the store.

“All cards were handled with gloves and we kept as much distance as possible. Our entire time spent out in public was 30 minutes,” the association said in the Facebook post.

In addition to the H-E-B gift cards, the SPFA also donated an additional $1,000 on Friday to two locally-owned restaurants.

Both Mattengas and Garcia’s received $500 each from the SPFA.

SPFA said Garcia’s matched their donation and made meals for people in need. The restaurant also made sure the donated funds from the SPFA also went toward helping the community.

