Schertz firefighters donate H-E-B gift cards to residents, funds to local restaurants amid COVID-19 pandemic
‘All cards were handled with gloves and we kept as much distance as possible.’
SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Professional Firefighters Association is lending a helping hand to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a recent Facebook post, members of the association voted unanimously to release funds to the public to assist in relief efforts.
Three SPFA members went to an H-E-B store in Schertz on Wednesday and handed out $1,000 worth of gift cards to customers standing in line outside of the store.
“All cards were handled with gloves and we kept as much distance as possible. Our entire time spent out in public was 30 minutes,” the association said in the Facebook post.
The Local 4083 members unanimously voted to release funds to assist in relief for those in need. Three of the members...Posted by Schertz Professional Firefighters Association on Wednesday, March 25, 2020
In addition to the H-E-B gift cards, the SPFA also donated an additional $1,000 on Friday to two locally-owned restaurants.
Both Mattengas and Garcia’s received $500 each from the SPFA.
SPFA said Garcia’s matched their donation and made meals for people in need. The restaurant also made sure the donated funds from the SPFA also went toward helping the community.
Another update... In conjunction with the HEB donations Local 4083 members voted to release an additional $1,000.00. We...Posted by Schertz Professional Firefighters Association on Friday, March 27, 2020
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
