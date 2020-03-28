H-E-B reassures customers that despite empty shelves, more products are on the way
‘We’re working around the clock to get products to Texans as soon as possible.’
SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B wants to reassure its customers that just because they are continuing to see empty shelves at several of its stores, that doesn’t mean some of their products are gone for good.
Many customers have expressed concerns to H-E-B about the possibility of them running out of supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to store officials.
According to a new video in a tweet from H-E-B, despite the surges in demand for toilet paper, paper towels and other household items, stores are still working each day to restock and provide Texans with the products they need.
We’ve heard from our customers about issues that are on everyone’s mind. H-E-B’s President, Craig Boyan, has more on what we're doing with surges of demand on products, and how we’re working around the clock to get products to Texans as fast as possible.https://t.co/t8gzB5sQxk— H-E-B (@HEB) March 28, 2020
In toilet paper products alone, H-E-B says it sold in two weeks what it would normally sell in two months.
However, H-E-B says that it is still working around the clock to spread its supply across all stores and it is receiving more shipments of the high-demand products every day.
H-E-B is urging customers not to panic and not to hoard items.
“Customers... please don’t panic. We’re doing all we can to get more products to Texas and faster," said H-E-B officials in a video.
In the meantime, H-E-B has limited product purchases, store hours and is not accepting returns on select items to help relieve their supply.
According to H-E-B’s website, these items can not be returned:
- Paper Towels
- Bath Tissue
- Thermometers
- Analgesics
- Disinfecting Sprays
- Disinfecting Wipes
- Frozen Food
- Liquid/Bar Soap
- Hand Sanitizer
- Cold/Allergy/Sinus Medications
- Vitamins/Supplements
- Laundry detergent
H-E-B’s website also says it has implemented a purchasing limit on these products, listed below:
Food items
- Hot dogs – 8 items
- Baby formula – 2 items
- Eggs (smaller than 30 count) – 2 items
- Eggs (30 count and larger) – 1 item
- Frozen vegetables – 4 items
- Frozen potatoes – 4 items
- Frozen breakfast – 4 items
- Frozen pizza – 4 items
- Boxed dinners – 8 items
- Pasta – 4 items
- Pasta Sauce: 4 items
- Rice – 4 items
- Canned Soup – 8 items
- Canned Vegetables – 8 items
- Canned Beans – 8 items
- Canned seafood – 8 items
- Canned meat – 8 items
- Dried Beans – 4 items
- Nut butters – 4 items
- Oatmeal – 4 items
- Cereal – 4 items
- Powdered Milk – 2 items
- Baby Water Gallons – Limit 2
- Baby Water Multipacks – Limit 2
Non-food items
- Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- Baby diapers – 2 items
- Baby wipes – 2 items
- Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items
- Incontinence – 2 items
- Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 item
- Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items
- Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items
- Paper towels: 2 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 4 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
- Liquid bleach – 2 items
- Hand sanitizer – 2 items
- Hand soap – 2 items
- Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
- Latex gloves – 2 items
- Masks – 2 items
To keep up with the latest updates from H-E-B, visit its website by clicking here.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
