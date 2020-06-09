Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets buys home in San Antonio

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Brooklyn Nets star guard Spencer Dinwiddie just purchased a home in San Antonio with his girlfriend Arielle Roberson, according to a Facebook post from Monticello Homes in Shavano Highlands.

The couple is seen smiling in a photo posted by the builder on Sunday which reads in part, “Happy Home buyer Sunday!”

Happy Home buyer Sunday! Congratulations to Spencer & Arielle on their new #monticellohome in Shavano Highlands! 🥳❤️🏡 Posted by Monticello Homes on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Dinwiddie is currently under contract with the Nets and is in the first year of a 3-year, $34 million deal, according to Yahoo Sports.

Roberson was raised in San Antonio in a family with seven kids, including older brother Andre Roberson who also plays in the NBA as a shooting guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Arielle and Andre were both stars at Wagner High School.

The news sparked some speculation on social media that Dinwiddie may consider playing for the Spurs in the future. The earliest he can become a free agent is after the 2021 season.

He is averaging 20 points and nearly 7 assists per game this season for Brooklyn.