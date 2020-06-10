Mission Foods donates thousands of tortillas to San Antonio Food Bank
SAN ANTONIO – Mission Foods, with the support of the Mexican Consulate, dropped off what amounts to more than 37,000 servings of food Wednesday to the San Antonio Food Bank.
The donation included 4,800 packages of corn and flour tortillas and more than 750 packages of spinach herb wraps.
Company officials said it’s important to give back during difficult times and plans to make similar donations in the future.
