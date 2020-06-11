Elmendorf police looking for convicted sex offender who was found living with child

Elmendorf police are asking for the public’s help finding a convicted sex offender who is wanted for failure to comply with his registration.

While investigating a sexual assault of a child case, police discovered that Raymond Moreno, 55, is living with a potential child victim and her mother, according to Police Chief Raymond Moreno.

The home is located in the 10500 block of U.S. Highway 181 South in San Antonio.

Police have unsuccessfully attempted to locate Moreno multiple times, according to the news release.

The U.S. Marshals will assist police in the search.

Anyone with information on Moreno is asked to contact police at 210-635-8710.