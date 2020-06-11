Family of liver transplant patient urges blood donations from community

SAN ANTONIO – The need for blood donations during the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow, but health restrictions are causing more blood drives to be canceled.

This can have a lasting impact on those that need the blood the most, including a local 20-year-old woman that is in need of a liver transplant for a second time.

Her family’s concern is that the lack of blood drives will affect her much-needed treatment or continue to cause further delays in the transplant surgery.

The Hill family said they aren’t just pushing for blood donations for their daughter, but other cancer and liver transplant patients across Texas.

To schedule your blood donation, call 210-731-5590 or visit SouthTexasBlood.org.

