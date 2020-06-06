If you donate blood at the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, you can get a free COVID-19 antibody test

SAN ANTONIO – As a way to say “thank you” to blood donors, the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is providing free antibody testing for COVID-19 for all blood donors this summer.

The free antibody tests will be available to blood donors beginning Monday, June 8, through August 31.

Those that receive the antibody test will get their results in the mail within 14 days, according to the STBTC.

QualTex Laboratories will perform the antibody tests, which will show if the donor has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus, according to the STBTC. The antibody test isn’t meant for those that are experiencing symptoms of the virus or believe they may be infected.

Anyone that is showing symptoms is urged to stay home and contact their physician about the next steps.

Donors that receive a positive antibody test may be able to donate convalescent plasma, which can help current COVID-19 patients recover from the illness.

There are no special requirements for the antibody tests, according to STBTC. Donors will just need to donate blood at any STBTC facility and meet the blood donor requirements.

Those that wish to donate blood or receive the antibody tests must make an appointment first.

For more information, call 210-731-5590 or visit SouthTexasBlood.org.

