Police: Suspect sought in East Side cutting

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after being wounded during an assault overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of J Street, not far from South Walters Street and Rigsby Avenue on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the victim was attacked by a tall man wearing a red cap.

Police said the man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with lacerations to his face.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both answered the call.

Authorities did not say why the attack occurred.