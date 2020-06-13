DoSeum announces public reopening for June 29

SAN ANTONIO – The DoSeum has announced plans to reopen in phases to the public for June 29.

The DoSeum is reopening after closing on March 13 in accordance with Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s Declaration of Public Health Emergency.

The children’s museum will feature a general public and a members-only week June 22-28 and will offer free admission to all health care workers during that week. Guests and members may begin to purchase their timed visiting session online beginning at 12 p.m. June 15.

DoSeum CEO Dan Menelly said the museum staff has implemented a phased reopening in order to prioritize safety and health of guests.

"As we re-open our doors and implement a phased re-opening model, we remain devoted to providing families a safe space for joyful discovery while continuing to prioritize their safety and health,” Menelly said. “We remain committed to adhering to every health guideline and following strict protocols so families may feel safe while visiting with us.”

Additional safety procedures for guests include the following: