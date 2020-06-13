Family of Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy who died from COVID-19 complications shares his story

SAN ANTONIO – The loss of Timothy De La Fuente is still raw for his family.

“He was looking forward to his retirement, so that we could continue our travels around the world and unfortunately, I’ll never be able to do it again,” said his wife, Pauline Pezina.

De La Fuente, 53, worked for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for more than 27 years. He was working at the jail when he contracted COVID-19.

Bexar County sheriff’s deputy died from COVID-19 complications, ME’s Office says

He died on April 30 before he was ever notified that he had tested positive for the virus.

As San Antonio faces a second wave of the coronavirus, first responders remain at high risk of contracting COVID-19. Many families impacted by the disease can be left in a financial strain.

The state of Texas said it can help families through different programs.

The governor’s office said it will also help guide De La Fuente’s family during this difficult time.