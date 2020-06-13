Officials: Woman, two children hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman and two children are hospitalized and in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Friday around 6:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Roosevelt Avenue.

Authorities said the vehicle with the woman, in her 30s, and two children, ages between 12-16, lost control and flipped over. All three were ejected and later taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center and University Hospital in serious condition.

Officials are still looking for the other vehicle involved, as it fled the scene before EMS and police arrived.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

