Woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on the East Side, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO – One woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Walters.

Police said the crash involved a Hummer and two smaller vehicles. One woman in one of the smaller vehicles was pronounced dead on scene.

One victim in the other small vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and two others were inside of the Hummer, police said.

The two individuals in the Hummer fled the scene before authorities arrived; however, they were later located.

Both are facing charges in relation to the crash, but have not yet been specified by police.

