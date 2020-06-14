Game of beer pong ends abruptly after man shot in back, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A game of beer pong ended abruptly after one of the players was shot in the back, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 10:44 p.m., Saturday, in the 500 block of Enid Street.

Several friends were having a get together at a home and were playing beer pong in the backyard. That’s when they heard a pop and one of the players fell to the ground, claiming he was shot, police said.

Others that were playing the game thought it was a joke until they turned the victim around and found blood and a bullet hole in his back, according to authorities.

Authorities said the man’s friends are unsure how it happened.

The man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Just last weekend, another person was shot at the same location, police said.

As the investigation continues, officers are comparing shell casings from both shootings.

We’ll bring more details as they become available.