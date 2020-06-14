11-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in living room, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 11-year-old boy is in serious condition in the hospital after San Antonio police said he was shot in the living room of his home overnight.

The shooting happened around 10:21 p.m., Saturday, in the 200 block of Nelson Avenue.

According to police, others were in the back of the home when they heard the gunshot and rushed to the living room. That’s when they found the boy had been shot.

The residents told officers that they were unsure if it was a drive-by shooting or if someone had walked up to the home and shot the boy.

Police said the boy was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

