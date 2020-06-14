SAPD: Shooting interrupts graduation party on East Side, 3 hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO – A graduation celebration on the East Side took a turn for the worse when a shooting broke out, resulting in three hospitalizations, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened around 9:53 p.m., Saturday, in the 4600 block of Argonne Drive.

Police said a man was running down the street, screaming for help, and told people at the graduation party that someone was chasing him.

Moments later, a truck drove up with at least two suspects and an argument broke out with those at the party, officials said.

According to authorities, suspects then pulled at least two guns and opened fire on the crowd, hitting three victims — a 15-year-old boy, a 47-year-old man, and a 30-year-old woman.

All were taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center. Two of the victims were in stable condition and one is in critical condition, police said.

The suspects fled the scene but officers said they now have a possible suspect in custody.

However, no charges have yet been filed.

The investigation is ongoing and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

