Where San Antonio residents can find gas alarms following explosions in North Side neighborhood The difference in the alarms and where to get them SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy handed out free natural gas and carbon monoxide alarms to residents in the North Side neighborhood, where two homes exploded last week.
KSAT set out to find out where to get them and how much they cost.
An online search showed several Home Depot stores in San Antonio carried the same ones CPS Energy handed out.
Preston Hollow community members received free alarms from CPS Energy following two house explosions in April. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
The KIDDE brand carries different types of alarms, and we found three of them at the hardware store.
The one CPS Energy handed out was for explosive gas and carbon monoxide detection. They
cost $61.97 and feature both plug-in and battery backup options.
Over the phone, local hardware store J
ohnnie Chouke’s Home and Hardware said they also carry explosive gas alarms.
Here’s what the San Antonio Fire Department wants the community to know about the different types of alarms available for your home.
Smoke alarm (smoke detector): Identifies smoke/soot particles in the air, usually via photoelectric or ionization sensors. These are installed on ceilings or high on walls, as smoke rises. Carbon monoxide (CO) alarm: Detects toxic CO gas (produced by poorly maintained furnaces, fireplaces, or fuel appliances). These are often placed near sleeping areas, roughly at knee height or higher, depending on the unit, as CO can fluctuate with air temperature. Explosive gas alarm (natural gas/propane detector): Identifies natural gas or propane leaks before a high concentration can ignite. These are typically plug-in units installed closer to the ground (for propane) or higher up (for natural gas) to identify leaks from stoves or furnaces. Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Patty Santos headshot
Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017.
She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.
Santiago Esparza headshot
Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.
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