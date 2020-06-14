‘Impaired’ mother charged in infant’s death, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested by police late Saturday night and charged in the death of her infant, according to booking records obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders.

Crystal Acosta, 38, faces a felony charge of endangering a child - risk of bodily injury.

Acosta showed signs of impairment when contacted by officers and drugs were found inside her residence at 1500 Interstate 35 South, according to records.

The address is a downtown motel.

Court records show at the time of her arrest, Acosta was on bond in three felony theft cases.

Her criminal history in Bexar County includes convictions of forgery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Additional details about Acosta’s arrest Saturday were not immediately available.

