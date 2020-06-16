TABC to bar, restaurant operators: Follow governor’s order or face suspension

As bars and restaurants have begun reopening, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is warning all operators that they must follow the state’s protocols or they face license suspension.

The requirements within the protocol include indoor customer capacity limits of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants, with social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers.

“It is essential that bars and restaurants follow the public safety checklist developed by the governor’s Strike Force to Open Texas,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “There is nothing more important than the health and safety of Texans as we reopen, and there are consequences for businesses that do not follow the rules. TABC is working with local municipalities across the state to enforce the executive orders.”

TABC has inspected nearly 3,000 locations across the state in the last month, and will continue monitoring bar and restaurant activity. According to TABC, if there are violations that are a threat to public health and safety, it will pursue emergency liquor license suspensions, as it has the authority to do so for any license that poses a continuing threat to the public welfare.

A first offense will result in a 30-day license suspension, according to TABC, and a second will result in a 60-day suspension.

Click here to learn more about Gov. Greg Abbott’s efforts to reopen Texas. Click here to find all TABC resources for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.