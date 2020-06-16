WATCH: Gov. Abbott to speak on rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas at 1 p.m

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update on the state’s hospital capacity as health officials are reporting an upward trend in COVID-19 patients.

Abbott is expected to speak at 1 p.m. Tuesday, and the briefing will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back later.

Texas health officials on Monday reported a one-day high in the number of hospitalizations of coronavirus patients.

The state reported 2,326 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and 1,254 new cases, the most ever reported for a Monday, which is typically the lowest day of the week for new virus cases.

Hospitalizations continue surging as 44 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in San Antonio, Bexar County

In Bexar County, hospital capacity remains in stable condition. City officials have reported a total of 4,437 total cases in Bexar County and a death toll of 89.

As of Monday, 187 COVID-19 patients in Bexar County are in hospitals. A total of 2,287 patients have recovered so far, health officials said.

Abbott has previously said the hospitalization rate will be a key indicator in the state’s effort to reopen the economy. Texas has been steadily expanding services and customer capacity for weeks.

'I believe in individual responsibility': Governor Abbott disagrees with Wolff's request to mandate facial coverings

The briefing will also include updates from Dr. John Zerwas, executive vice chancellor for health affairs at the University of Texas, and John Hellerstedt, chief of the Texas Department of State Health Services.

