Hospitalizations continue surging as 44 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in a week, San Antonio reported less than 100 new COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, 44 new cases were confirmed in Bexar County, marking a total of 4,437 cases. One new death was reported Monday evening, bringing the death toll up to 89.

Hospital capacity remains in stable condition, but hospitalizations went up for the sixth straight day.

On Monday, city officials reported 187 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, up from 176 on Sunday. Currently, 26% of hospital beds are available and 76% of ventilators are still available.

A total of 2,287 patients have recovered so far, health officials said. As of Monday, 46% of the reported COVID-19 cases are still active.

On Saturday, officials said the area’s daily positivity rate, which is calculated by the number of positive tests conducted in a day divided by the number of lab tests conducted in a day, has doubled from 5.8% on June 7 to approximately 10-11%.

The recent COVID-19 surge is also occurring across Texas, as the state saw more than 1,800 new cases Sunday, along with another 19 deaths.

