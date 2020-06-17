Woman avoids wrong-way driver, crashes into apartment building, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local woman avoided a collision with a wrong-way driver but crashed into the front of an apartment building, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Lackell Avenue, not far from Billy Mitchell Boulevard and Quantana Road on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to police, the woman was driving home when she dodged the wrong-way driver, but she then jumped a curb, hitting the apartment building.

Police said the wrong-way driver did not stop and simply drove away from the scene.

The woman was not intoxicated and did not have any injuries.

The building had only light damage to the structure, police said.