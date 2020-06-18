Join KSAT, Bexar Facts for town hall on race, inequality and policing in San Antonio on June 23

SAN ANTONIO – The death of George Floyd was captured on camera, and then mourned on the streets of America, with chants of “Black Lives Matter,” “Say His Name,” “No Justice-No Peace.”

Some San Antonians and South Texans joined in the marches and protests, but what are the realities of police brutality and systemic racism in the Alamo City? It is the subject of the latest Bexar Facts-KSAT-Rivard Report Poll, and will be the focus of a KSAT town hall on race and policing on Tuesday, June 23, from 6:30 till 8 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT-TV and ksat.com.

We want you to join in the conversation, which will include local activists, policymakers and experts, as well as KSAT12 anchors Isis Romero, Myra Arthur and Steve Spriester.

Which police reforms do you support? Are chokeholds and tear gas necessary tactics for police officers to use on protesters? Do you feel safe when you see a police cruiser in the neighborhood? Is the police union helping protect “bad officers?”

Send a video-taped question or email to news@ksat.com to have your voice heard — and maybe have your question asked on-air — or submit your question in the prompt below. (Didn’t get the phone survey but want to take the poll? See all the questions and answer them in an online survey on Bexar Facts’ website.)

Read more about Bexar Facts polling and police reform from KSAT: