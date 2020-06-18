Sources: SAPD Assistant Chief Anthony Treviño retiring

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department Assistant Chief Anthony Treviño will retire, effective Friday, multiple sources confirmed to the KSAT 12 Defenders.

Treviño joined SAPD in the early 1990′s and rose all the way to interim chief at the start of 2015, serving in that role for more than nine months, before current Chief William McManus came out of retirement to rejoin the force.

Treviño indicated after being named interim chief that he wanted the position permanently.

“I don’t view it as me keeping the seat warm for somebody else,” Trevino said in December 2014. “I plan on putting in for the permanent position.”

Officials with SAPD media services did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Treviño’s departure.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 and KSAT.com for more developments.