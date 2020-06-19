WATCH: Coalition for police reform, non-profit hold news conference to shed light on San Antonio deaths

SAN ANTONIO – The Coalition for Police Reform and Accountability and the San Antonio Law Enforcement Accountability Project will speak Friday morning to shed light on deaths in police custody.

The news conference is slated to begin at 10 a.m. at the Ariel House in San Antonio. It will be livestreamed in this article but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

In an email, the groups state they “have noted that our local media has covered George Floyd’s death as if it is the type of death that occurs in other parts of the country but not here. Sadly, this is not accurate.”

The coalition named three local cases in point: Norman Cooper, who died while in police custody in April 2015; Marcus McVae, who was shot and killed by a DPS trooper in Boerne in April 2019; and Jesse Aguirre, who died while being arrested by police in April 2013.

Recent protests have brought awareness to racial injustice and police brutality across the nation.

The families of two men — Marquise Jones and Charles Roundtree — killed by San Antonio police officers in separate incidents gathered for one of those peaceful protests.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said Monday he has no plans to reopen those cases, nor the case of Antronie Scott.