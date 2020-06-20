Mi Tierra restaurant closes Friday after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The iconic Mexican restaurant Mi Tierra closed Friday night after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the restaurant’s Instagram account, the employee was last at the restaurant on Monday.
Out of an abundance of caution, the restaurant closed temporarily so that it can be re-sanitized and to contact other team members who may need to be tested.
The restaurant will reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday.
“Fortunately, our daily protocol of temperature checking and completing a COVID-19 health survey for each team member has allowed us to make this an isolated issue. We will continue to require masks, encourage social distancing and regularly sanitize our dining rooms,” the post said.
View this post on Instagram
As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, our familia has not gone unaffected. A team member who was confirmed positive for COVID-19 was last on-site on June 15, 2020. As always, the safety and well-being of our guests and team members is our top priority, so out of an abundance of caution we will be temporarily closing, the evening of Friday, June 19th to re-sanitize and contact-trace team members that may need to be tested, and will reopen Saturday, June 20th at 8am. Fortunately, our daily protocol of temperature checking and completing a COVID-19 health survey for each team member has allowed us to make this an isolated issue. We will continue to require masks, encourage social distancing and regularly sanitize our dining rooms. Thank you to everyone for your continued support, it is greatly appreciated. Con mucho gusto, La Familia Cortez