Mi Tierra restaurant closes Friday after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The iconic Mexican restaurant Mi Tierra closed Friday night after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the restaurant’s Instagram account, the employee was last at the restaurant on Monday.

Out of an abundance of caution, the restaurant closed temporarily so that it can be re-sanitized and to contact other team members who may need to be tested.

The restaurant will reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday.

“Fortunately, our daily protocol of temperature checking and completing a COVID-19 health survey for each team member has allowed us to make this an isolated issue. We will continue to require masks, encourage social distancing and regularly sanitize our dining rooms,” the post said.