New Braunfels City Council meeting, budget retreat postponed due to possible COVID-19 exposure, officials say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels City Council meeting that was supposed to happen on Monday evening and the budget retreat on Tuesday have both been postponed as a precaution due to possible COVID-19 exposure, officials said in a Facebook post.

“These postponements are a precautionary step in an attempt to protect the health and safety of City of New Braunfels employees, members of City Council, and the general public,” stated New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno. “We apologize for any inconvenience these delays may cause and we appreciate the patience of the public.”

Officials did not go into detail about the possible exposure.

More announcements will be made once officials set new dates and times for the meetings.