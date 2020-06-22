Popular rock climbing site Medicine Wall reopens to public after nearly 20 years without legal access

SAN ANTONIO – A popular San Antonio rock climbing site outside Loop 1604 between Shavano Ranch and Rogers Ranch, known as Medicine Wall, is now officially open for climbing after nearly 20 years without legal access, according to AccessFund.org.

The Texas Climbers Coalition (TCC) announced Monday that it owns the crag and “Access Fund holds a conservation and recreation easement to permanently protect the property for rock climbing.”

Medicine Wall, which is located on the ancestral lands of the Tonkawa, is free and open to the public for climbing and other low impact activities, according to a press release.

The wall was a popular climbing destination in San Antonio for years before a deadly accident in February 2015 claimed the life of two rock climbers.

After the accident, the previous landowner stripped all the bolts off the face of the crag and strict no-trespassing laws were enforced.

Now there are roughly 20 bolted routes and volunteer crews are working to equip the entire area, according to a Facebook post from TCC.

Trail access can be found at the 1604 and Shavano Creek parking lot.

San Antonio we have good news! Medicine Wall is open for climbing. We’ve been wanting this just as bad as you and we are... Posted by Texas Climbers Coalition on Friday, June 19, 2020

Access Fund is a certified land trust founded in 1991 by a group of climbing advocates that represents millions of climbers nationwide.

“We know how excited and eager San Antonio climbers have been to enjoy Medicine Wall again, and we are thrilled to see the wall finally opened for climbing,” TCC Executive Director Adam Mitchell said.