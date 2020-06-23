Woman accused of working with boyfriend to steal vehicle from West Side car lot, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is behind bars after she and her partner stole a vehicle from a car dealership on the West Side, San Antonio police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Crystal Espinoza, 41, went to the Haleman Auto Sales car dealership in early May with her boyfriend. Police say they were both looking around at cars when her boyfriend turned one on without the key and began driving off.

Officials say Espinoza followed her boyfriend in their car while being chased by employees in another vehicle.

Police said Espinoza then pulled out a gun and tossed it to her boyfriend through the window, and he started shooting at the workers.

Investigators were able to identify Espinoza through fingerprints left on the abandoned stolen car, police said.

There is no word on whether Espinoza’s boyfriend has been arrested.

Espinoza is being held on a $30,000 bond.