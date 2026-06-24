‘The Art Of Donut’ announces plans to close San Antonio location

The Art of Donut plans to close on July 26

SAN ANTONIO – A donut bakery announced its closure and plans to move out of San Antonio on Wednesday through a social media post.

Art of Donut, a bakery that’s lived on N. St. Mary’s Street for at least 10 years, revealed “bittersweet news” of the July 26 closure.

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“We can’t express enough gratitude for your unwavering love and support throughout the years,” the bakery said. “Each smile, every donut shared, and all the moments we’ve had together will forever hold a special place in our hearts.”

Additionally, the Art of Donut encouraged customers of the bakery to be on the lookout for another location, but in a different city.

“We can’t wait to share our journey with you and hope to see you again soon in our new location,” the bakery said.

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