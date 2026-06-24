Dakota East Side Ice House will shut down for good in August

The Dakota East Side Ice House, located at 433 S. Hackberry St., is scheduled to close its doors in August, the venue announced in a news release.

SAN ANTONIO – An East Side bar and live music venue announced it will close its doors this summer.

The Dakota East Side Ice House, located at 433 S. Hackberry St., will cease operations on Sunday, Aug. 9.

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Venue owner Kent Oliver made the announcement in a Wednesday morning news release.

“More than anything, The Dakota became a safe space where people of any background could come together and feel human,” Oliver said in the release. “It was never just a business to me — it was a living piece of my heart, and the community shaped what it became.”

The Dakota East Side Ice House first opened in 2018. It quickly became a hub for drinks, watch parties, live music, poetry nights and other East Side-oriented events, according to the venue.

SA Live, which airs at 10:30 a.m. weekdays on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus, featured the ice house in a 2023 segment.

The venue will remain open Tuesdays through Sundays until its final Sunday in August.

“We plan to celebrate this place properly and welcome everyone back through the doors at least a few more times,” Oliver said. “Thank you to every employee, musician, artist, regular, neighbor, dancer, poet, and friend who came through our doors. You gave this place its soul.”

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