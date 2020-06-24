Delta Airlines CEO says 500 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 died

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian delivered some hard news Friday during a shareholders meeting announcing that approximately 500 Delta employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The vast majority have recovered, thankfully. Unfortunately, we have lost 10 employees to the disease,” Bastian said, according to Newsweek.

A spokesperson for the company told Newsweek the number of infected employees represents the total number of reported cases “since March out of our 90,000 employees worldwide.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, also reported that Delta had 500 employees test positive and noted that Bastian said the rate of infection in employees is lower than “any national average” he’d seen.

Delta is partnering with Mayo Clinic and Quest Diagnostics to get all employees tested, according to the AJC.

Every employee death “breaks my heart,” Bastian said according to a transcript from the shareholder meeting, which was conducted via phone. “We have stayed [in] very close contact with all of our employees, those that have contracted the disease.”

