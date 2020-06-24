Uvalde records first COVID-19-related death

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde has recorded its first COVID-19-related death.

“It’s a sad day for our county today ... so sad for the family that this has happened,” Mayor Don McLaughlin said on Facebook live Wednesday.

McLaughlin didn’t release any details of the person who died.

The mayor blamed an increase in cases in Uvalde to “younger people going to San Antonio and going out and visiting friends that may be sick, whatever. They’re coming back to Uvalde and infecting their family.”

McLaughlin said as of Tuesday, there are 44 cases of COVID-19 in Uvalde with 33 recoveries.

He urged people to wash their hands and wear a face mask.

McLaughlin said he wasn’t going to mandate businesses to force customers to wear a mask, but said he would support businesses who do implement such a mandate.

He said the city will post a statement on its Facebook page later Wednesday about the death, the increase in cases and urged what he called common-sense protection from the virus.