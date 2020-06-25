Badgers in Bexar County? Rattlesnake-eating mammals are active year-round

BEXAR COUNT, Texas – Texas is home to many creatures and that includes badgers.

“Bexar County has badgers, but they are typically only found in rural areas,” according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension wildlife specialist Maureen Frank. “Badgers are primarily found in the western half of Texas - mostly west of I-35.”

Texas Parks and Wildlife shared a video of a badger getting ready to feast on a western diamondback rattlesnake in April and noted that badgers are unaffected by rattlesnake bites unless bit on the nose.

A badger prepares to feast on a western diamondback rattlesnake in Knox County. 📷 Heath Welch



Badgers not affected by rattlesnake venom unless struck on the nose. pic.twitter.com/OQBIRfQ0x3 — TX Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) April 23, 2020

Badgers are active year-round but seeing them is uncommon and they’re not typically found in urban areas.

If you do see a badger, even though they pose little threat to humans, leave it alone, and if you’re with a pet make sure to restrain it. “Do not let them chase or harass the badger, as badgers may be very aggressive towards pets if they are attacked or chased,” Frank warned.

“Despite their fierceness, badgers make good neighbors on cattle ranches, where their habit of burying excess prey may help prevent the spread of disease from dead animals, particularly in the desert,” according to a Texas Parks and Wildlife article.

Texas badgers are the same species, Taxidea taxus, as those found throughout the rest of North America. They differ, however, from the honey badger which gained fame after a narrated video went viral on YouTube in 2011. Honey badgers are typically found in sub-Saharan Africa, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and western Asia, according to National Geographic.

“Many people consider it lucky to see one! As with all wild animals, it is important to keep your distance and never try to touch, feed, or approach a badger. If you see a badger acting strangely, contact your local TPWD biologist,” Frank said.