Police seek clues in shooting death of driver on Loop 1604

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have issued an appeal through Crime Stoppers for information on the shooting death of a driver on a far North Side highway.

Frederick Nesloney, 42, was struck in the head by a bullet fired at him as he drove along Loop 1604 near Bulverde Road shortly after midnight June 16.

Nesloney was just about to enter a construction zone when he was shot.

He lost control of his Dodge Ram pickup, which was towing an RV, and crashed into a car that belonged to an off-duty officer who was controlling traffic in the area.

Nesloney died from the gunshot wound.

His wife, who was in the passengers seat, was hurt in the crash.

She told police she was asleep when the shooting happened.

Investigators believe the shooter was in a pickup truck that pulled up alongside Nesloney’s truck, although they’re not sure why he was targeted.

Police say the couple was passing through San Antonio at the time, heading to work in the oil fields of west Texas.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (7867).