Officials ID driver of pickup truck fatally shot while pulling RV on Loop 1604

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was fatally shot while driving overnight on Loop 1604.

Frederick Nesloney, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was shot in the head around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday on the westbound lanes of Loop 1604 at Bulverde Road.

According to police, Nesloney and a woman in her 30s were traveling in a blue Dodge Ram truck when a vehicle pulled up alongside them and fired a single shot.

Police said the woman was asleep when she heard the gunshot.

The truck, which was pulling an RV, traveled for a quarter-mile and crashed into an off-duty officer’s vehicle, police said. The officer was working traffic control for construction, police said.

Authorities say the officer was able to get away from his vehicle just before the collision and was not hurt.

The woman in the truck was taken to University Hospital for minor injuries.

A motive for the shooting is not known and no arrests have been made.

