Driver of pickup truck fatally shot while traveling on Loop 1604, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s is dead after being shot while driving on Loop 1604 early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 12:15 a.m. to Loop 1604 and Bulverde Road after receiving reports of a shooting and vehicle crash.

According to police, the victim and a woman in her 30s were traveling westbound in a pickup truck on Loop 1604 when a vehicle pulled up alongside them and fired a single shot, striking the man in the head.

Police said the woman was asleep when she heard the gunshot and that the truck crashed into an off-duty officer’s vehicle. The officer was working traffic control for construction, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the officer was able to get away from his vehicle just before the collision and was not hurt.

The woman in the truck was taken to University Hospital for minor injuries.

The name of the man killed was not released, pending notification to next of kin.

A motive for the shooting is not known.