4 suspects arrested for 2017 drive-by shooting death of 4-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO – Four people have been arrested nearly three years after a drive-by shooting claimed the life of a 4-year-old San Antonio boy.

De’Earlvion Whitley, remembered as a boy with a big heart who loves football, was killed after gunmen fired 65 shots into his home on July 19, 2017.

Although the shooting was linked to gang violence amid a turf war, no one was charged with De’Earlvion’s death until this week.

Over the past two days, police arrested Terrell Chase, 27, Todd Hill, 32, Quentin Phillips, 28 and Dakota Peppers, 29, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Chase, Hill and Phillips are charged with murder, felon in possession of a firearm and deadly conduct, according to officials. Peppers is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, officials said.

Terrell Chase, Todd Hill, Quentin Phillips and Dakota Peppers have been charged in connection with the drive-by shooting death of De-Earlvion Whitley in 2017. (KSAT)

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing, according to a news release from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. Other arrests are possible.

“This little boy was inside his home – a place where he should have been safe, especially from violent crime like this. Shortly after I took office in 2019, I learned federal investigators had new information on this case. Through the collaboration of the Texas Anti-Gang Center, our office was able to work with law enforcement to lead to the indictments that were issued Monday,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

