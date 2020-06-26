There’s an unclaimed $1 Million Powerball ticket in Texas and it expires next month

EL PASO, Texas – There’s roughly a month left for one lucky Powerball winner to claim their $1 million prize.

A winning ticket for the Jan. 25 Powerball drawing will expire soon and the winner will forfeit the $1 million prize if it has not been claimed by July 23.

The ticket was sold at Big Savers Market at 3630 Alameda Ave. in El Paso.

A press release from the Texas Lottery says the winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers, 2-9-17-36-67, but not the Powerball number, 18.

The ticket holder must claim the prize by 5 p.m. on July 23 at a claim center by requesting an appointment online at www.txlottery.org or by calling 800-375-6886.

Walk-in claims will not be accepted and unscheduled claimants will not be admitted into any Texas Lottery facility, due to COVID-19, according to the press release.