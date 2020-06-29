Six new COVID-19 cases in DSHS Region 8, Lavaca County Emergency Management confirms

LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Region 8 of the Department of State Health Services, Lavaca County Emergency Management confirmed Monday.

The emergency management office said there are two new cases in the city of Yoakum, three in Halletsville and one in Moulton. Officials say all patients are isolated at home and following DSHS guidelines.

Region 8 Case Count (Lavaca County Emergency Management)

Lavaca County Emergency Management, the City of Yoakum, the DeWitt County Emergency Management, the City of Hallettsville and the City of Shiner have partnered with DSHS and the Texas Military to host walk-up COVID-19 testing sites at the following locations this week:

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Yoakum Community Center

105 Huck St, Yoakum, TX 77995

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

------------

Thursday, July 2, 2020

STS. CYRIL AND METHODIUS PARISH HALL

306 S Ave F, Shiner, TX 77984

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

------------

Thursday, July 2, 2020

Hallettsville Knights of Columbus Hall

321 US Hwy 77 South

Hallettsville, TX 77964

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

------------

Officials say people do not need an appointment to get a free test, nor do they need a prescription or doctor’s order.